New climate and disaster risk solutions for the Philippines

AT the inaugural National Convention on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction that was held December 6 to 8, 2017, was a US-based research and development effort specifically tailored to assist the Philippines with climate and disaster risk. This effort was represented by this writer, the founder of the social enterprise StatWeather Inc. which since its founding in 2009 has set out to solve the world’s toughest problems in weather and climate prediction.

The StatWeather Institute, the not-for-profit effort of StatWeather, has targeted the Philippines as one of the hardest hit areas impacted by climate disasters and therefore is partnering with agencies within the Philippines to provide support tailored towards mitigating disaster risk through its highly advanced suite of prediction products.

In 2015, the Philippines was ranked as the No. 1 country in the world impacted by climate change. Persad will be working together with the Climate Change Commission and other entities within the Philippines to help bridge the gap between theory and practice with a vision towards the Philippines being an example to the world of effective, successful climate and disaster risk management in saving life and property.

Newly released is also the vertical of public health which predicts the impacts of threats such as extreme temperature and precipitation. The StatWeather Institute will be offering to the Philippines its impact predictions for dengue and a host of other diseases whose outbreaks are primarily correlated with climate. Temperature and precipitation work together to ramp up mosquito infestations and the proliferation of many viruses and diseases which affect the Philippines.

Academic, governmental, and private industry partners are therefore all working together to advance humanitarian efforts for the Philippines in addressing the urgent need of accurate climate modeling, disaster modeling, and risk and impact assessments to drive forward the protection of life and the preservation of economies around the globe such as the Philippines.

I serve in collaboration with NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information and their academic research partner, CICS-NC, on numerous climate and energy engagement activities to advance environmental intelligence for the energy industry.

In 2009, I founded the social enterprise, StatWeather, Inc., based out of the United States, to solve some of the world’s toughest problems in weather and climate prediction. Using state-of-art proprietary artificial intelligence engines, StatWeather pioneered a purely data-driven, statistical approach to weather and climate modeling which gained intense scrutiny as well as recognition, garnering a bevy of international accolades and a dominant penetration in the US energy markets. The small technology startup soon became a behemoth in the world of data solutions, garnering the global title of “Data Provider of the Year” by Energy Risk and ranking as a “Rising Star” company in Platts’ Global Energy Awards, the “Academy Awards” of the energy industry.

StatWeather’s accuracy in long-range forecasting and modeling of climate risk has been widely regarded as a quantum leap in the field of predicting weather and climate patterns as far ahead as two years in advance. To its credit are the prediction of tropical cyclones weeks ahead of major government models and accurate prediction of droughts, long-range rainfall patterns, and oceanographic behaviors.

In the fall of 2017, StatWeather branched out into a not-for-profit effort, the StatWeather Institute, which is now offering a two-year-ahead drought and hydrological prediction suite for water management, 10-year-ahead climate trend predictions, and long-range tropical cyclone and oceanographic predictions in a humanitarian effort made freely available to the global public online. The StatWeather Institute is based out of Asheville, North Carolina, at the home of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and the Collider, a climate solutions headquarters. Asheville, North Carolina, is also known as “Climate City” for its focus on climate solutions.

Ria Persad is a mathematician with academic background from Harvard, Princeton, and Cambridge universities. Her experience in climate modeling began at Lawrence Livermore Lab’s Supercomputer Center in 1991. Persad performed earth and solar system modeling at NASA as a space Physicist and went on to model geophysical systems at Bell Geospace. She worked on the trading floors of Lehman Brothers and was a consultant to Goldman Sachs. As a climatologist at Enron and Duke Energy, she was alerted to the needs of the energy sector. She later went on to develop state-of-the-art long-range weather prediction systems which were peer-reviewed among academia, US Department of Defense scientists, and meteorological stations. She models complex systems for the US space program and is an innovative Subject Matter Expert.