New CLuzon PNP chief assumes office

Chief Supt. Amador Valera Corpus officially assumed as director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) or Central Luzon after a turn-over ceremony held in Camp Olivas at San Fernando City, Pampanga on Friday.

Corpus is a Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinag Tala Class ‘86 and “Mistah” of Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa. He replaced Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino who is retiring on September 7 and designated by President Rodrigo Duterte as director the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. A native of La Union province, Corpus serve 17 years of his career in Central Luzon and was provincial director of Tarlac Police Provincial Office in 2010 before he was assigned chief of PRO3 Deputy Regional Director for Operation. He said the campaign against illegal drugs will be prioritize followed by cleansing of personnel of the entire regional police force.

FROILAN MAGTOTO AND PATRICK ROXAS