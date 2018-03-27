New coins issued by Bangko Sentral

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has completed the issuance of the New Generation Currency (NGC) coin set, on Monday announcing the availability of redesigned 10-peso, 5-peso, 1-peso, 25-centavo, 5-centavo and 1-centavo coins following last December’s advance release of the 5-peso specie.

“The NGC Coin Series design features enhanced the aesthetics and security of the coins,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a briefing.

The new coins can be interchangeably used with the old BSP Coin series, which will remain legal tender until the central bank orders a demonetization.

“There is no date yet for demonetization for the old series. The two series will co-exist,” Guinigundo said.

He highlighted new security features, particularly the use of micro-printed details in the 10- and 5-peso coins that make duplication difficult using traditional counterfeiting methods.

“The metallic composition of the NGC coins also discourages the illegal practice of hoarding large quantities of coins for the extraction of their metal content,” Guinigundo added.

In total, the central bank initially released about 139 million pieces of new coins.

Design

The NGC coins, described as “metallic silver” in color, are made from nickel-plated steel that has very good wear and corrosion resistance.

“The change in material addresses concerns on discoloration predominantly observed for copper-based metals,” Guinigundo said.

The NGC Coin Series will feature the new BSP logo, three national heroes (Apolinario Mabini in the 10-peso, Andres Bonifacio in the 5-peso and Jose Rizal in the 1-peso coins), a stylized three stars and a sun in the 25-, 5- and 1-centavo coins), and endemic flora consistent with the design of the NGC Banknote Series that highlights Philippine fauna.

“The differences between the NGC coins and the existing BSP Coin Series can be best appreciated through visual means and tactile familiarization,” Guinigundo pointed out.

The NGC Coin Series will be officially launched in July this year, he said.