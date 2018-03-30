New coins raise confusion

Release of the New Generation Currency (NGC) Coin Series of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday has been met with a lot criticisms from the public and netizens who say the new coins create confusion.

The series is composed of 10-peso, 5-peso, 1-peso, 25-centavo, 5-centavo and 1-centavo coins that are all “metallic silver” in color.

Netizen Sofia Aina Gabriel said the new coins are not “PWD [person with disability]and senior citizen-friendly. They may result in unintended overpayments and underpayments as they look the same. The BSP should now consider recalling the new coins.”

Sari-sari (variety) store owner Eva Dizon said, “With my poor eyesight, I already find it hard to differentiate the five-peso coin from the one-peso coin. With the additional coins, it will be more difficult for me.”

Addressing such concerns, BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo reminded the public to study the coins closely first before making any transaction.

“The differences between the NGC coins and the existing BSP coin series can be best appreciated through visual means and tactile familiarization. We should look at them first.

For example, the 5-peso coin is much bigger than the 1-peso coin,” Guinigundo said.

He added that that the metallic silver color of the coins will make them more durable.

“They have the same color not because we deliberately made them the same color but because we decided on the choice of nickel-plating. Nickel-plated coins are more durable, weather resistant and do not easily corrode,” the BSP official explained.

He said the coins have new security features, particularly the use of micro-printed details in the 10- and 5-peso coins that make duplication difficult using traditional counterfeiting methods.

The metallic composition of the NGC coins also discourage the illegal practice of hoarding large quantities of coins for the extraction of their metal content, Guinigundo said.