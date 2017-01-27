A new concept of living with a touch of Dutch

Fashion Interiors, a new concept in modern living, recently launched their new collections. The showroom has 12 distinct spaces in unique styles for guests to enjoy the furniture before buying. The cozy place is fully equipped with a bar and a grand piano and can hold up 150 people for parties and other causes of celebration.

Charming Dutchmen father-and-son owners Paul Sr. [with wife Gela]and Paul Jr. – who is the interior designer – boast a big collection of classic to eclectic furniture designs.

Elegant and classy accessories like paintings, lamps, chandeliers, table decors are also on display. They export heavily to Europe, USA and the Middle East but they are now targeting the local market.

Guests from social circle, diplomatic and business communities were toured around the showroom and expressed delight for the food served and music provided by entertainers.

Check it out … they are located on Pasong Tamo Extension behind Intertek Building.

Meanwhile, Landers Superstore’s blissful shopping experience can be enjoyed by more Filipino shoppers as the company is set to open more branches in thriving locations in the metro.

Through the recent agreement with Megaworld Corporation, Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest-growing membership shopping establishment, is set to build two more superstores in ArcoVia City along C5 in Pasig, and Alabang West in Muntinlupa City. The new stores are expected to elevate the convenience of township living for both ArcoVia City and Alabang West residents by giving them access to the distinct Landers Superstore membership shopping experience.

Signing of the agreement were Lowell Yu, chairman of Southeast Asia Retail, Inc., the company behind Landers Superstore, and Kevin Tan, senior vice president of Megaworld Corporation. Also present were Joey Villafuerte, vice president for controllership of Megaworld Corporation, Monica Salomon, president of Global Estate Resorts, Inc., and Gwen Lourdes Lim, president of Southeast Asia Retail, Inc.

“We are looking forward to bringing world-class one-stop shopping experience and convenience to the residents of these townships,” remarked Yu.

Since it opened last year, Landers Superstore members have been enjoying a blissful shopping experience each time they visit any of the two Landers Superstore branches in Otis, Paco, Manila and EDSA Balintawak. Each store offers relaxed and easy shopping with its expansive shopping area, spacious well-lit aisles, and top-notch merchandise ranging from imported products coming from as far as the US, Canada, and Australia to high-quality local and exclusive brands, giving you a lot of options to choose from.