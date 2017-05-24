New condo towers to alter Metro Manila skyline this year

METRO Manila’s skyline will be transformed this year with the completion of at least 23 major residential towers, online property portal Lamudi Philippines said in a report on Tuesday.

One of the most noteworthy —or notorious, depending on one’s point of view—buildings to be completed this year is the Trump Tower Manila in Makati City. At 250 meters tall, the high-end residence will be the fifth-tallest building in the Philippines when it is finished by developer Century Properties.

Megaworld Corporation, the country’s largest developer by revenue, will complete a number of significant projects this year. In Makati, the 51-story Three Central building near Ayala Avenue will feature a two-story upscale shopping mall. Paseo Heights, a 30-story condominium tower in Salcedo Village, will also be turned over this year.

Megaworld will also complete two high-end developments on the north and south sides of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. The Uptown Ritz Residence in Megaworld’s Uptown Bonifacio mixed-use development will offer two- to four-bedroom units – a maximum of only 10 per floor across its 45 stories. On the other side of the fast-growing central business district, The Florence, a three-tower development at McKinley Hill is billed as the district’s “first and only gated garden community,” the most private among the residential developments rising in the busy area.

SMDC, the largest developer in terms of units sold, will turn over four projects this year. Near the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City are the Breeze Residences and the Shore Residences; Grace Residences in Taguig City and the Fern Residences in Quezon City are also expected to be ready for turnover before year-end.

Alveo Land and Avida Land, both subsidiaries of Ayala Land will each complete a residential tower in Makati City this year. Alveo’s 46-story Kroma Tower along Dela Rosa Street is centrally located between the Makati Medical Center and the Ayala Triangle, connected to the elevated pedestrian walkway network of the Makati CBD.

Avida Towers Asten in San Antonio Village will see the completion of the first of three buildings this year, offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom condominiums for single professionals and young families.

Beyond Makati, the last of three towers of Alveo’s Celadon Park development in Sta. Cruz, Manila will be finished this year, while Avida Towers Vita will be the first residential tower of the developer’s mixed-use Vertis North development next to Trinoma in Quezon City.

The Philippines’ current tallest building, the 66-story Federal Land Tower (also known as the Metrobank Center), in Federal Land’s Grand Central Park in Bonifacio Global City, is also expected to be completed this year. The lower 25 floors of the skyscraper will be occupied by the ultra-luxury Grand Hyatt Hotel, while the upper stories will house high-end residential suites and offices.

Other buildings into the ultra-tall category will also be completed in 2017. Two high-end residential towers will be finished in the Proscenium at Rockwell Center, Makati City, the Kirov Tower at 58 stories, and the 46-story Sakura Tower, both of which are noteworthy for their unique architecture, Lamudi Philippines said.

Finally, the Shang Salcedo Place, at 67 stories and 220 meters tall, will be completed in Makati this year as well. The luxury condominium and commercial building is considered architecturally unique as well, being described by some as resembling the tip of a fountain pen.