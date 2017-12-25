New contact detected in search for vanished Argentine submarine

BUENOS AIRES: A sonar search for the Argentine submarine that disappeared on November 15 with 44 crew members on board has made a new contact in the South Atlantic, according to the navy. It will be investigated by the remotely operated Russian Panther Plus submarine, while the US oceanographic research vessel Atlantis continues exploring the search area, the navy announced Saturday. Argentina has received help from 13 countries in its search for the San Juan submarine.
New contact detected in search for vanished Argentine submarine0
