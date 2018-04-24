New corporate name for Nickel Asia’s Isabela unit

NICKEL Asia Corporation, the biggest nickel producer in the country, recently launched the new corporate identity of its subsidiary in Dinapigue, Isabela in honor of the local community.

In a statement released on Monday, Nickel Asia said its unit Dinapigue Mining Corporation (DMC) officially replaces the corporate identity of Geogen Corporation.

The mining firm said it has had the responsibility of maintaining the mining property in Dinapigue since 2016, taking over from the previous management of Geogen.

Nickel Asia announced in August 2015 that it has purchased 100 percent of Geogen Corp. for P694 million.

It added that as a responsible mining company, DMC has embraced the duties of caring for the mining communities in Dinapigue composed of six barangays (villages) –Ayod, Bucal Norte, Bucal Sur, Dibulo, Digumased and Dimaluade.

“We are happy with this renewed pledge of commitment. We need jobs and we trust that DMC is a responsible mining company so we give them our full support,” said Concepcion Donato, barangay captain of the main host barangay of Dimaluade.

According to Nickel Asia, the launching of DMC as a new corporate name is a symbolic beginning of a stronger and more dynamic bond between the DMC family in Dinapigue and its host communities.

“The new name is a dedication to our hosts and it’s just right. Because in a responsible mining operation, an open and good relationship with the communities is a critical component without which nothing can be accomplished,” said DMC Project Manager Dancel Gacutan.

The launching event was attended by DMC employees; members of the communities and local government leaders; representatives from the indigenous people of Dinapigue; and officers of NAC led by Corporate Vice President JB Baylon and Assistant Vice President for Community Relations and Environment, Rogel C. Cabauatan.

DMC is located in northeastern Luzon in the coastal village of Dimaluade, Dinapigue Town in Isabela. The project is known as the Isabela Nickel Mining Project, which covers an area of 2,392 hectares.