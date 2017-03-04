New curriculum to push through in 2018

THE revised general education curriculum (GEC) will push through next academic year, despite the temporary restraining order issued by the Supreme Court against the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) memorandum order that removes Filipino as a subject in college, according to CHED Chairperson Patricia Licuanan.

“I think so [that it will push through], it cannot be changed. The only thing that is lightly contentious is the Filipino subject. The rest [of the general education subjects]are not debated anymore,” Licuanan told The Manila Times in an interview at the sidelines of the first Academic Book Fair at the UP Bahay Ng Alumni in the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City (Metro Manila) over the weekend.

“We’re waiting. But that’s in the Supreme Court. We will wait for that, but in the meantime the rest of the general education subjects are okay,” the CHED chief added.

The new general education curriculum, which will also shorten some college courses by a year, will take effect in 2018, the year when the first batch of senior high school (Grade 12) students graduate.

“This will be implemented in 2018, so those who will graduate in the senior high school will be the first to take the new general education curriculum,” Licuanan said.

“Our new general education curriculum really was planned in senior high school that many of the things that used to be . . . the general education curriculum has been brought down in the senior high school, so the required courses in college now, general education curriculum is multi-disciplinary and it was not anymore 60 units or 30 units,” the CHED chief explained.

General education includes subjects such as English, Filipino and Natural Science, which will be transferred to the high school phase of basic education.

The revised general education curriculum, part of the K-to-12 program, aims to expose college students to various domains of knowledge and ways of comprehending social and natural realities, developing in the process intellectual competencies and civic capacities.

Under the K-to-12 program, Filipino students will have to go through kindergarten, six years of elementary, four years of junior high school (Grade 7-10) and two years of senior high school (Grade 11-12).