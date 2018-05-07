New Daraga mayor vows to continue predecessor’s vision

DARAGA, ABAY: Newly appointed Mayor Carlwyn Baldo vowed to continue the hard work and vision of Mayor Gerry Jaucian who died of lung cancer last Friday. Baldo, who took his oath as the new mayor of Daraga before Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara, said he will work hard to serve the people of this town. “The whole Daraga mourns the death of our beloved Mayor Gerry Jaucian. It is really painful to lose a loved one. May the comfort of God embrace those he left behind during this difficult time,” Baldo said. He said Jaucian is known for his advocacy on public safety and sustainable development, with ultimate desire to make Daraga the most livable town in Albay. Baldo was elected vice mayor of Daraga in 2016 under his first term after serving his former hometown Camalig as mayor. He comes from a political family in Camalig where his sister is the local chief executive, Mayor Ding Baldo, and his brother is Vice Mayor Carlos Baldo.