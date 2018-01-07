New DILG head vows change in programs

The Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) newly-appointed officer-in-charge (OIC) Eduardo Año pledged to spur changes in the department’s programs.

In a statement released on January 6, the retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief expressed a “strong desire” to impose changes as the new OIC of the department in order to make every Filipino feel President Rodrigo Duterte’s programs for them.

He thanked the President for the “trust and confidence” in appointing him as the OIC of the department.

Duterte previously pronounced that he sought to appoint Año as the head of DILG.

However, Año was prohibited to assume the post under the DILG Act of 1990, which prohibits the appointment of a retired military officer for a year.

Año retired from military service on October 25, 2017, the day before he was appointed as DILG Undersecretary.

The retired general also encouraged all personnel of the DILG to perform their tasks properly in order to improve the quality and services of the department’s programs.

“I also ask the public for your support and understanding while Team DILG is embarking on addressing the current challenges and while working on improvements,” he said.