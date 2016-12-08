New DOF assistant secretary, 14 other officials sworn in

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd swore into office last week Department of Finance spokesman Paola Alvarez as Assistant Secretary, along with 14 other DOF officials.

Also a spokesman for the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban (PDP-Laban) during the 2016 presidential elections, Alvarez obtained her Juris Doctor of Law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 2014.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the De La Salle University.

Fresh from completing her Juris Doctor degree, Alvarez joined the Del Rosario and Del Rosario Law Office as a junior associate.

While completing her law studies, she worked at the Siguion Reyna, Montecillo and Ongsiako Law Office as an intern and at the P.D. Alvarez Law Office as legal researcher.

Besides Alvarez, Ernesto Hiansen also took his oath of office as Executive Director of the DOF One-Stop Shop, along with the following with the rank of Director IV assigned either at the DOF or its attached agencies: Rommel Herrera, Alvin Diaz, Angelica Sarmiento, Shiela Castaloni, Juvy Danofrata and Elsa Agustin.

Also sworn in with the rank of Director III were Richard Uy, Herminio Runas, Ma. Luisa Notario, Rowena Sta. Clara, Joanna Castillo, Michaelangelo Aguinaldo and Eleazar Cesista.

Last September, Dominguez also administered the oaths of office to four undersecretaries and six other officials of the Finance department.

They are Undersecretaries Gil Beltran, who heads the Corporate Affairs Group and Policy Development and Management Service Group, and is also the DOF’s chief economist and anti-red tape czar; Karen Singson, who heads the Privatization Group, and also named chief of staff; Bayani Agabin, who was named Legal Affairs head and in charge of the Domestic Finance Group; and Antonette Tionko, who heads the Revenue Operations Group.

Dominguez also administered the oaths of office to four Assistant Secretaries–Soledad Emilia Cruz, Rosalia de Leon, Mark Dennis Joven and Maria Edita Tan.

Danielle Marie Rieza Culangen, Director IV, and Ma. Lourdes Recente, Executive Director V of the Privatization and Management Office also took their oaths before Dominguez.