New driver’s license cards offer better security

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) assured the public on Tuesday that the new set of driver’s license cards with five-year validity have better security features.

According to LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, the new license cards with “very technologically advanced processing” have 32 security features (20 in front, 10 at the back), apart from its five-year validity.

A two-dimensional (2D) bar code for better identification and access control is provided along with the driver’s biometrics that the previous licenses did not have.

“The driver’s photo does not fade easily and has concealed data containing the driver’s name and license number which can only be detected through special lenses,” Galvante said.

Hologram markings present in the cards can detect violated traffic rules and will automatically be uploaded in the system.

Galvante said the licenses issued from October 2016 to August 25, 2017 that were previously made from paper may be converted to plastic cards.

Those who have availed of these must wait until September, however.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who led the ceremonial release of the plastic cards on Tuesday, even got his own license, saying it took him only about “4-5 minutes” to process it on the same day.

He said the LTO has a “backlog of 3.6 million plastic cards nationwide and, of this total, more than a million are still in Metro Manila.”