New drug rehab center up in Bukidnon

Another drug rehabilitation center will be added to the mega-rehab in Nueva Ecija, this time a P700-million facility to be constructed in Malaybalay, Bukidnon. A memorandum of agreement was signed between the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health and the Friends of the Philippines Foundation (FPF) recently. In a statement, DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno lauded the FPF and the City Government of Malaybalay for being effective “partners for change” by financing the construction of the drug rehabilitation center in Bukidnon and for donating a parcel of land for the facility. Under the MOA, the FPF shall bear the costs for the design and construction of the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center while the DOH shall be responsible for the costs relating to the operation and maintenance of the facility.