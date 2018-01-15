New drugs board chief seeks name change for ‘Tokhang’

NEWLY-appointed Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Catalino Cuy is proposing to have the name of the police campaign against illegal drugs changed to erase the “negative connotation” that goes with it.

Although he made no suggestions, Cuy said the killings that were associated with the implementation of “Operation Tokhang” have given people a different view of the term, which was actually derived from Cebuano meaning “Tokhang-Hangyo” or knocking on a suspected drug user and persuading him to surrender to authorities.

“Wala naman masama sa term na Tokhang pero yung negative connotation kasi ang di maganda,” he told reporters on Monday.

(There is nothing wrong with the term “Tokhang”. It is the negative connotation that’s the problem.)

Cuy also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and human rights in the campaign.

“Always respect the rule of law and human rights in our campaign. We have an approach for users and for drug clearing,” said Cuy in mixed English and Filipino.

He added that the DDB had coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in expanding the rehabilitation program for people involved in drug activities.

Cuy reminded barangay officials to improve their monitoring and countering of drug activities in their areas.

“We will be requiring also yung different local executives na bantayan nila mabuti yung mga barangay kasi andito yung mga clients ng mga drug lords eh,” he said.

( . . . the different local executives to closely monitor their areas of jurisdiction because this is where their clients, the drug lords, are.:)

Cuy also said the DDB would back up the anti-drug councils from regional level to baranggay level.

Last week, PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said “Operation Tokhang” would be revived. He also said the PNP would adhere to the definition of terms like “bloodless” and “true spirit”.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), which Cuy used to head, has jurisdiction over the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The former officer-in-charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) officially assumed his new post as the chairman of the DDB on Monday, replacing Dionisio Santiago who was dismissed after he criticized the mega drug rehabilitation in Nueva Ecija on November 2017. ROY NARRA