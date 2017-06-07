New East African competition to start Monday

NAIROBI: A new football competition for East African teams kicks off in Dar es Salaam on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) featuring top league clubs from Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The inaugural SportPesa Super Cup is backed by the Kenyan and Tanzania football federations after two major regional tournaments organized by the East and Central Africa Football Associations, CECAFA failed to take place last year.

Football rivalry between the east African clubs dates back to the Gossage Cup first played over 90 years ago.

“For decades since the Gossage Cup started in 1926, Kenyan and Tanzanian teams have been involved in classic football battles which have excited and captivated their supporters at home and across Africa”, SportPesa chief executive Ronald Karauri said.

“So SportPesa realized the need to bring back the glorious days of Kenyan and Tanzanian football by this tournament.

Kenyan giants AFC Leopards will open the campaign against Singida of Zanzibar at Dar es Salaam’s Uhuru stadium on Monday.

Tanzanian league champions Yanga face their Kenyan counterparts, Tusker in the second match of the day.

Other competing teams are Simba of Tanzania, Jang’ombe Boys FC of Zanzibar and Gor Mahia and Nakuru All Stars of Kenya.

AFP