New ECC rules for major energy projects out soon

New guidelines for the issuance of environmental permits for major energy projects will soon be finalized, a Department of Energy official said.

Energy Assistant Secretary Gerardo Erguiza Jr. told reporters that a draft of rules on the release of environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) for so-called energy projects of national significance (EPNS) was in fact ready.

Main provisions call for the shortening the number of days for publication and facilitating the issuance of documents needed for securing the certificate.

The proposed rules will be submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte, who in June ordered the streamlining of regulatory procedures affecting energy projects via the issuance of Executive Order 30.

Erguiza said the DoE was coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with regard to the regulations.

Section 8 of EO 30 states that procedures for issuing ECCs for EPNs would be formulated by the DENR, with the guidelines to be submitted to the Office of the President within 60 days from the Palace directive’s effectivity.

EO 30 primarily calls for the creation of the Energy Investment Coordinating Council, which will spearhead government efforts to develop energy investments in the country.

The DoE, along with the Finance, Justice and Transportation departments are among the members of the interagency council.