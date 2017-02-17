New ethics complaint filed against de Lima

Another ethics complaint was filed against Sen. Leila De Lima on Thursday, this time by Kabayan Party-list Rep. Harry Roque Jr. for allegedly conspiring with his party mate Rep. Ron Salo to carry out her illegal activities inside New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Roque, in an 18-page complaint- affidavit filed before the Senate ethics committee chaired by Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd, claimed that with the help of the BuCor Love Foundation Inc., a non-government organization, De Lima was able to continue her drug-related activities inside the national penitentiary.

BuCor Love foundation, headed by Salo, provides inmates set to be released technical, livelihood, management and entrepreneurial skills training to help them land a job.

Roque claimed that the foundation helped high-profile inmate Herbert Colanggo hold concerts and record an album inside the NBP.

“Respondent De Lima not only conspired with high-profile prisoners inside the NBP, she also criminally conspired with a character who is now a current member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ron Salo, in order to mask and hide their illegal activities inside the NBP maximum security compound and afford them impunity,” the lawmaker said.

Roque said De Lima and Salo conspired to silence him in questioning their involvement in the drug trade.

But De Lima denied knowing Salo.

“I can’t even recall any instance that I have ever worked or dealt with him,” the senator said.

“He won’t find salvation by trying to score cheap brownie points from the President by attacking me,” she added.