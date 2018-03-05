New Euro-4 Fuso Canter launched in PH

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation launched its new Euro-4 compliant Fuso Canter on the local shores at the World Trade Center last Wednesday.

“Light Duty Trucks like the Canter stir economies at the grassroots, making sure goods are accessible to the people. Without these vehicles, our markets would be sad, empty spaces. That is why it gives us much honor to have this product in our line-up,” MMPC President MutsuhiroOshikiri said in a statement.

The company added that the Canter is one of the most popular choices for businesses thanks to its durability and cost efficiency.

The new Canter sports a refreshed front end, with a painted grille, new bumpers and a new Fuso badging on the front panel. The engine lineup has been given a revamp, depending on the configuration, to comply with the strict emissions regulations.

The 4.4 ton FE71 is equipped with a 3.0 liter common rail turbo diesel engine which has a maximum output of 125 horsepower and 294 Nm of torque. The 6.5 ton FE84 uses the same engine as the FE71 but has a higher output, with 145 horsepower and 362 Nm of torque. The top of the range FE85 6-Wheeler utilizes a 4.9 liter version of the Euro-4 common rail turbo diesel engine found in the lower variants, with 179 horsepower and 530Nm of torque.

The new Canters are now available nationwide, with prices start at Php1,315,000 for the FE71, Php1,481,000 for the FE84 and Php1,580,000 for the FE85.