New faces dominate National Aquathlon

New faces emerged in both the standard and sprint distances races in Sunday’s 1st Philippine Aquathlon Championships held in Subic Freeport Zone that attracted 164 entries.

Track runner and Iligan native Leyann Ramo, who just graduated from University of Santo Tomas, lost ground in the 1K swim leg after keeping pace with Vicky Deldio in the first 2.5 K run but regained it in the final run leg and unleashed a final burst of speed nearing the finish line to become the country’s very first female national aquathlon champion.

She clocked 41 minutes and 17 seconds with Deldio unable to conquer the strong currents in the open water swim and finishing in a far second in 43:49.

Third placer was Marga De Los Reyes who was left behind by Deldio in the first uphill climb in the final run leg.

De Los Reyes finished the distance in 46:15. .

On the distaff side of the Aspirants’ group, the Borlain sisters, Samantha and Tara finished 1-2, clocking 18:42 and 19:19 respectively, relegating national junior team member Lauren Plaza to third as Plaza negotiated the distance in 19:21.

Third placer Plaza felt she exerted too much effort in the first run leg and ran out of steam in the final run.

Male standard distance and national aquathlon champion was Kim Remolino from Talisay City, Cebu, who pulled off a come from behind win as he made his move in the swim leg and poured it on in the final run to ensure his victory.