New faces forge new careers in ‘Pusong Ligaw’

Besides giving the audience “a quality afternoon show” befitting the primetime slot, the new drama Pusong Ligaw, which premieres today, is an exciting melting pot for ABS-CBN’s fresh and newly acquired talents.

Produced by Star Creatives—the same creators behind the network’s top-rating series Princess And I, Got 2 Believe, Forevermore and Dolce Amore—the new soap features up-and-coming love team Diego Loyzaga and Sofia Andres; reality show discovery-turned-teleserye actress Beauty Gonzales; dramatic actor Joem Bascon; and new “Kapamilyas” Bianca King, Enzo Pineda and Raymond Bagatsing, among others.

The story begins with best friends Tessa (Gonzales), an aspiring designer and Marga (King), a supermodel wannabe, who, together, dream of making it big in their respective careers. That is until Caloy (Bascon) enters their lives and eventually breaks them apart.

Leaving home to mend her broken heart, Tessa struggles in the city and sinks to her lowest when her son is kidnapped. Luckily, Jaime (Bagatsing) comes to the rescue and gives Tessa the career break and new life she so badly needs.

Pusong Ligaw then introduces the next generation of characters—Vida (Andres), daughter of Marga who wants to be a fashion designer against her mother’s wishes; Potpot (Loyzaga), the missing son of Tessa who will cross paths with Vida; and Rafa (Pineda) the adopted child of Tessa and Jaime who will intervene in Vida and Potpot’s budding love story.

Biggest break

For Kapamilya young stars Loyzaga and Andres, Pusong Ligaw is their biggest acting break as a love team. In fact, the management proclaimed the show as the pair’s launching project.

“We are tasked to really launch Diego and Sofia as one of the newest Kapamilya love teams,” Pusong Ligaw director GB Sampedro revealed at the show’s grand press conference, and it is therefore no wonder the good looking tandem are ecstatic over the project.

“It’s really been my dream to be a part of something like this. I feel that all my hard work since the time I started doing VTRs with my mom is finally paying off. It still feels surreal but I’m super thankful for this,” the 18-year-old Andres said.

The 21-year-old Loyzaga shared the same sentiment and noted, “I have been waiting so long for this. I’m so happy that I’m here and that we’ve been busy taping.”

Baptized by their fans as “Sofiego,” the tandem was first paired in the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil-starrer Forevermore. Their screen chemistry was further tested in their portrayal of best friends-turned-lovers in a Maalaala Mo Kaya episode in 2016, which became a hit with fans.

Rumors of an off-screen relationship have naturally hounded the two but both maintained they are only the “closest of friends.”

Meanwhile, Gonzales also considers the show her biggest break in her career. The new mom and soon-to-be-bride was first discovered as the bubbly housemate in Pinoy Big Brother and later pursued a career in acting—particularly in the comedy genre.

Since then, Gonzales has effectively portrayed supporting roles in various romantic-comedy films such as My Only Ü, The Achy Breaky Hearts, and The Third Party, among others.

“This is my first drama show where I am one of the leads. It’s very different from all the projects I’ve done before where I was always the sweet and comedic best friend. I’ve gone through intensive preparations for my role and I hope this show will prove that I can also do drama,” the 25-year-old declared.

New ‘Kapamilyas’

Gratitude also overflowed from Pineda and King, two artists whose careers were both launched at GMA Network.

“I’ve taken a huge risk in crossing over and I am just really thankful that despite being a newcomer, I’ve been given the chance to be part of this show. It feels surreal and I am aware of the pressure, but rest assured, I’m going to put my best foot forward all the time,” Pineda noted.

The 26-year-old debuted as an aspirant in GMA’s talent competition, Starstruck. He won as first runner-up and went on making movies and shows for his the network until his transfer ABS-CBN in 2016. His first show in his new home was Till I Met You, opposite JC Santos’ openly gay character, Ali.

King, on the other hand, now 32 years old, began her career in GMA’s youth-oriented show Click (2004). She continued to portray both supporting and lead roles in her former network until she transferred to TV5 in 2014.

“

To be honest I was completely terrified to move to ABS. My first time here was surreal. Thankfully, my fears easily subsided with the help of these people beside me. This move felt like the right time and the right thing for me to do,” King gladly shared.

Pusong Ligaw’s will be shown daily after ‘It’s Showtime’ beginning today.