New fault lines discovered on Negros Island – Phivolcs

BACOLOD CITY: The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has found new fault lines on Negros Island.

A Phivolcs mapping in 2017 showed the presence of the East Negros Fault System that includes the San Carlos fault, Calatrava-Toboso fault, Bindoy-Guihulngan fault and Pamplona-Manjuyod fault.

Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian, head of the Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Management Program Division, over the weekend said the previously existing faults in the Phivolcs map were only those in Central Negros and Southern Negros.

“A fault line is a long crack on the surface of the earth. Earthquakes usually occur along fault lines,” he explained.

Fault lines are potential earthquake generators, Caelian said.

He added that his office is reviewing its contingency plans in light of the recent discovery of the Phivolcs.

Negros Occidental Vice Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson called on local government units (LGUs) in the province to take necessary measures over the discovery of new earthquake fault lines on Negros Island.

Lacson lauded the Phivolcs for identifying the new fault lines early.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the “Big One” would never occur in the province.

“Throughout the years, it has been predicted that the ‘Big One’ will happen, we just don’t know where,” the vice governor said.

With the new discovery, the LGUs should make sure that there are no structures built on the fault lines, and if there are any, the LGUs must make an immediate decision to either vacate the place or enhance the integrity of the structures in their areas, Lacson said.