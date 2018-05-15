New global bond sale in late Q3 or early Q4

The government is planning to launch another global bond sale this year following a successful issuance in January, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said on Monday.

“Late third or early fourth quarter [of the year],” Dominguez told reporters in a message when asked for the timeline of the planned bond offering.

Specifics like the amount and tenor have not yet been determined but Dominguez said the proceeds would be used for “infrastructure finance and debt maturity.”

Dominguez also said that the bond sale was in “anticipation of Fed’s moves,” referring to the further rate hikes the US central bank is expected to implement later this year.

January’s global bond offering marked the first time since 2014 that the government issued a 10-year dollar bond.

Of the $2-billion offering, $1.25 billion was allocated to participants of a switch exercise for outstanding dollar-denominated bonds maturing between 2019 and 2037.

The bonds due 2028 fetched a coupon rate of three percent, lower than the initial guidance of 3.30 percent, and also obtained investment grade ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Fundraising exercises have boosted the government’s outstanding debt and earlier this month the Bureau of the Treasury reported that this had hit P6.878 trillion in March.

“The National Government’s (NG) outstanding debt settled at P6,878.89 billion as of end-first quarter 2018, P58.23 billion or 0.85 percent higher than the previous month due to currency fluctuation and net issuance of government securities,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Domestic borrowings accounted for the bulk or P4.465 trillion, 0.8 percent higher from February, while external debt rose by 0.93 percent to P2.413 trillion.

The Treasury noted that net offerings for the month amounted to P12.34 billion, including the successful inaugural issuance of panda bonds that amounted $233 million.

Economic managers last month approved an increase in the share of foreign borrowings to the government’s financing mix, citing a lower requirement for locally-sourced funds given a pre-funding exercise last year.

The mix for 2018 still favors domestic borrowings at 65:35 but was tweaked from 74:26 previously.

The ratio for 2019 to 2022 was set at 75:25 with the government said to be looking to diversify its investor base and tap new markets in the most cost efficient manner.