New grisly Brazil prison massacre kills 31

BOA VISTA, Brazil: Brazil was hit on Friday (Saturday in Manila) by its second grisly prison massacre in a week, as inmates beheaded and mutilated fellow prisoners at a northern jail, leaving 31 dead. Pictures taken by a police officer at the scene showed bloodied, mangled bodies piled in a concrete hallway at the Monte Cristo Farm Penitentiary (PAMC) in Roraima state. Many of the victims were beheaded, disemboweled or dismembered, officials said. The state government said the situation was now “under control.” They lowered an earlier death toll of 33 to 31 late Friday.

AFP