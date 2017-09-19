New group seeks end to drug war

A newly-formed movement on Monday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to end extra-judicial killings and stop the Philippine National Police from implementing its war on illegal drugs under Oplan Double Barrel.

#Tindig Pilipinas was launched yesterday at Club Filipino in San Juan. The group’s co-convenor, Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo Party-list, said #Tindig Pilipinas aims to convince individuals and organizations from different walks of life to speak up on pressing issues and denounce the government’s ‘anti-people policies.’

“We should speak already, although we’re speaking up in a united way. We should not just watch, we should take a stand and act,” Alejano told The Manila Times in an interview.

Alejano also denounced the Duterte administration for spreading “fake news” through the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and the state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA).

He said the group has a series of activities in the provinces called “So, Ano Na (So, what now?”)

The group will also join the mass and rally set for September 21 at the Commission on Human Rights and the activities of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines that earlier called on the public to pray for the victims of drug-related killings.

Alejano explained that #Tindig Pilipinas was not organized by the Liberal Party even if there were senators who are members of the Senate Minority and former cabinet officials of the previous administrations who are members of the movement.

The movement is composed of The Coordinating Group, EveryWoman, NGO/PO Alliance, Business and Professional Group, Youth Resist, Akbayan Citizen’s Action Party, Magdalo, Senate Minority, and House Independent Minority.