VIP Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go accompanies President Rodrigo Duterte in welcoming Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill. The prime minister had a bilateral meeting with Duterte in Malacañang, where they discussed issues on trade and investment. The two leaders also signed a joint declaration committing to expand and strengthen cooperation particularly in the fields of agriculture and agro-industries, aquaculture and fishfarming, livestock breeding and agri-business development. Contributed photo
Please follow our commenting guidelines.