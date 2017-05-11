New gypsum factory launched in Calaca

Knauf Gips KG, a pioneer in the manufacture of gypsum-based products, launched its new plant in Calaca, Batangas on Tuesday. The Knauf Gypsum Philippines Inc. facility occupies six hectares of a 107-hectare industrial park owned by Calaca Industrial Seaport Corp., a subsidiary of Udenna Development Corp., which is a real estate business unit of the Udenna Group “The new manufacturing plant serves as another push for Calaca Seaport’s thrust of becoming a premier provider of land, storage space and port services in the country,” Calaca Seaport president Dennis Uy said. Knauf Gypsum Philippines is a partnership between Knauf and German investment and development firm Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft, or DEG. “This new manufacturing plant marks our confidence and optimism in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies, if not the best performing one,” said Murray Read, chief executive officer of Knauf in Asia and the Pacific.
New gypsum factory launched in Calaca0
