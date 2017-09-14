The new habit at Vu’s

Redefining the nightlife scene in this side of the metro, Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge, located at the 45th floor of Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Winner, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, takes your pre-dinner drinks and appetizers to new heights with an Italian ritual to enjoy.

Inspired by Anti Pasti Misto Buffet, a wide array of Italian appetizers, paired with free-flowing local draft beer, or house wine is laid out at the heart of the Ortigas business district for those who want to unwind after a hard day’s work. Relish in a mix of starters from seafood, to cold cuts, and bread, that are specifically curated and prepared by the hotel’s expert chefs.

The unobstructed view of the metro is an additional catch that will surely bring relaxation, together with the good time with friends, and colleagues. Available in a la carte from Monday through Wednesday, and buffet from Thursday to Saturday, enjoy this ritual from 5 to 8 pm at the top of the city.