A new home for ‘Disney on Ice’

A Christmas tradition for many Filipino families, watching Disney on Ice from December 25 onwards will see a slight change this year, at least in venue. From its home for many years at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, the ice-capade will come to life at the SM Mall of Asia Arena but still with the same magic, spirit and family fun, with a glittering lineup of Disney characters.

Dubbed The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will journey through Disney moments that span generations in a walk down memory lane, featuring eight movies and more than 50 favorite Disney characters. The roster will include the most recent Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory.

“What I like best about Disney on Ice is that we are privileged to bring classic and modern Disney and Pixar stories to hometowns around the world live on ice,” says producer Nicole Feld.

Audiences will dive deep into the East Australian Current with everyone’s favorite school of fish from Finding Dory when Dory, Nemo and Marlin set off on an adventure to discover the true meaning of family; and roam the Pride Lands of Africa with The Lion King’s Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.

More than that, Feld Entertainment’s The Wonderful World of Disney on Ice will have audiences reliving the magic of Disney’s most cherished animated films all over again. Royal sisters Anna and Elsa join hilarious snowman Olaf when the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs make their own magic and learn we can do anything with our friends in tow. Jasmine, Aladdin, and Genie show friendship is fearless, and your favorite Disney Princesses stay strong and journey on.

Crowd interaction is a key component to the Disney on Ice experience. There is a beautiful moment when an audience member gets to release a lantern with Rapunzel and Flynn in the beginning of “I See the Light”. Family and friends will be on their feet and stomp to the beat as Woody, Jessie, and the rest of Toy Story gang teach them to rodeo boogie style. Sebastian takes everyone under the waves to join in his calypso rhythm in “Under the Sea.”

The new SM-Feld partnership marks the first time that Disney on Ice will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, and the partners are very excited. “In our mission to produce opportunities to celebrate the Filipino way of life, we invite families to create lasting memories together through our newest venture, Disney on Ice,” says Edgar Tejerero, President of SM Lifestyle Entertainment Incorporated. He adds that this complete entertainment experience gives families “endless ways to celebrate each moment together this Christmas season.”

Wonderful World of Disney on Ice runs from December 25, 2016 to January 4, 2017 at the Mall of Asia Arena.