New homes for the heroes

Three soldiers who fought bravely in Marawi now have new homes after TV host Willie Revillame organized an episode of his game show “Wowowin” to honor their love for country and in gratitude for risking their lives to fight for innocent Filipinos.

The tapped on the generosity of former senate president Manny Villar and his wife, incumbent senator Cynthia Villar to donate three houses and lots from their private real estate and development company, Bria Homes.

Soldiers Piccolo Dela Cruz of Malabon, Fernando Julian of Pangasinan, and Jesus Pancho 3rd of General Trias, Cavite were selected as the grateful owners of these new homes where they can set up their families more comfortably than before.

Moreover, Revillame donated a fund of P1 million for wounded soldiers from the conflict and another P 2 million for families who lost their loved ones in Marawi.