New Honda 7-seater unveiled at the PIMS

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) last week unveiled the all-new BR-V, a 7-seater SUV, during the 6th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) held at World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The All-New BR-V, which aptly stands for “Bold Runabout Vehicle,” was conceived from the “Advanced Scene Hunter” grand concept, an idea that underscores confidence in embarking on new adventures with family and friends, wherever the destination may be. The concept is achieved through the BR-V’s bold stance, high ground clearance, sleek body and premium driving feel. Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. developed the BR-V through extensive market research to cater to the Filipino family’s taste for style, practicality, and adventure.

The all-new BR-V will come in two variants—the 1.5 S CVT variant and the 1.5 V Navi CVT top variant.

Bold stance

The all-new BR-V exudes a remarkable masculine design through a host of exterior garnishes. The projector headlights with LED guide type position lights and front bumper skid garnish offered in the top variant accentuate the powerful presence of the front fascia. The BRV’s front grille adds to its striking design. The fog lights, roof rails with silver finish and 16-inch alloy wheels highlight the sporty profile of the BR-V.

The all-new BR-V’s measures 4,456mm long, 1,735mm wide and 1,665mm tall. It also has a wheelbase of 2,662mm. And with its 201mm ground clearance, the BRV gives the driver more confidence on any road surface. With just the right body size, parking and maneuvering the all-new BR-V is relatively easy. It also ensures every journey is a comfortable and relaxing ride.

Technology-packed interior

Aside from being bold-looking on the outside, the all-new BR-V is as impressive on the inside. High-quality materials punctuated by a stylish instrument panel comprise the all-new BR-V. Moreover, the 1.5 V Navi CVT top variant is equipped with leather seats for an upscale riding experience. Both variants have a spacious and comfortable cabin that provides ample knee clearance, head clearance, and legroom. The 3-row seating configuration can comfortably accommodate seven passengers, which is perfect for getaway trips with friends and family. Seats can also be adjusted for various hauling and cargo needs. The second row seats have a 60:40 split, recline, fold, and one-touch tumble type function, enabling easy access to the third row which has a 50:50 split, recline, fold, and tumble function.

The all-new BR-V also carries advanced features for occupants’ convenience, like a 7-inch touch screen display audio and digital air-conditioning controls in the 1.5 S CVT variant. The 1.5 V Navi CVT adds a smart entry with push start system, an automatic type front air-conditioning system, and a 7-inch touch screen display audio with built-in navigation powered by Garmin. Both variants also have a rear air-conditioning system with independent controls located between the first and second row seats to expand air flow to all areas for maximum comfort of passengers.

Power plant

Under the hood of the all-new BR-V is a potent 1.5 Liter i-VTEC Engine that gives out 120 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 14.8 kg-m (145 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,600 rpm. The engine is mated to an Earth Dreams Technology Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), so customers are assured of a smooth, exhilarating, and fuel-efficient drive. Additionally, the top variant has paddle shifters to feed a sportier driving feel and performance.

Safety

Honda’s commitment to ensure passenger safety is maintained with the all-new BR-V. The vehicle was built with Honda’s proprietary G-force Control (G-CON) collision safety body engineering that dissipates G-forces of a crash and disperses it away from the vehicle’s occupants on impact. Standard on both variants of the all-new BR-V are driver and front passenger srs airbags; anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) that prevents wheel lock during sudden braking; hill start assist (HSA) that averts backward roll when the vehicle moves from a static position on an incline; vehicle stability assist (VSA) that restricts sideway skidding during cornering; and speed sensing auto door lock that activates when the vehicle accelerates. Additionally, since the all-new BR-V was designed for families, it comes with an ISO-FIX Child Seat Anchor to securely latch a child seat. With these top-notch safety features, customers can drive with ease and ride with better peace of mind.

The all-new BR-V is available in six colors: White Orchid Pearl (1.5 V Navi only); Premium Amber Metallic (1.5 V Navi only); Modern Steel Metallic; Lunar Silver Metallic; Crystal Black Pearl; and Taffeta White (1.5 S only).

Deliveries will start in December 2016.