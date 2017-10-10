New hospital to rise in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY: A modern hospital, equipped with state-of-the- art technology, will soon rise in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed by the city government and Memphis Mission of Mercy. Under the MoU, Victorias City will allocate a two-hectare lot for the hospital near the City Coliseum and City Resort. Memphis Mission of Mercy will provide special privileges to the residents of the Bacolod City. Memphis Mission of Mercy is a non-profit organization that has been sending medical-surgical humanitarian missions to the Philippines. It has been serving Victorias City since 2001.

