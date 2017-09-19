New hurdles as Republicans rush to reverse Obama health law

WASHINGTON, D.C.: After falling one vote short this summer, US Republicans have revived efforts to overhaul Barack Obama’s landmark health care bill, but skepticism Monday (Tuesday in Manila) by some in President Donald Trump’s party has imperiled the plan. Momentum for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act—a primary Trump pledge as a candidate—swelled in the past week, after a group of Republican senators unveiled a bill that would effectively replace Obamacare with block grants to the US states. Senators returned to Washington with Republicans hoping to ram the bill through in the next 12 days, before a change in procedural rules that currently allow a health care overhaul to pass with a simple 51-vote majority in the 100-member chamber.

AFP