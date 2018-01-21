New IndyCar aero kit has teams getting to work

DETROIT: The new aero kit that will be used starting from this year’s IndyCar series has gotten manufacturing

rivals Chevrolet and Honda intensively preparing for this year’s competition.

Early testing of the car with the new aero kit mounted on a universal chassis from Dallara revealed a race car with less downforce, less drag, and faster straight-line speed, all wrapped in a sexier, slinkier package.

“We are excited about this new universal aero kit,” said Jim Campbell, US vice president of performance vehicles and motor sports for Chevrolet, during the unveiling of the aero kit at the Detroit Motor Show on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

“I think the new car is reminiscent of some of the old Indy car styles. It’s a very attractive car. The aero kit has about 20 percent less downforce, so, obviously, it’s put the drivers back in the driver’s seat to show what they can do behind the wheel,” he added.

Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Company’s automobile division, echoed Campbell’s enthusiasm as the new car highlights IndyCars tagline for the year – “The Future Starts Now.”

“Honda is very passionate about racing, especially the Verizon IndyCar Series,” Arcangeli said. “We have had an uninterrupted, continuous involvement with open-wheel racing in America since 1994. We are very excited about this new car and working with fantastic Honda teams like Ganassi, Andretti and Rahal. I think all the teams are very strong and they are going to work out how to race this vehicle. Coupled with the Honda engine, we are confident it will be very competitive this season.”

IndyCar’s two engine suppliers assumed the added burden and cost of developing their own competitive aero kits beginning in 2015. But IndyCar and stake­holders soon realized that this added responsibility was a potential deterrent to luring additional manufacturers – something both Chevrolet and Honda welcome. It was a primary factor in the decision to develop the universal kit to be used by all competitors beginning this season.

Lauding Honda and Chevy as “great partners,” Jay Frye, IndyCar president of competition and operations, said other manufacturers (OEMs) were kept informed along the way.

“There’s been great collaboration on this whole process and project,” Frye said. “Again, when we started it in December of 2015, we did [then]and we continue to talk to other OEMs about our direction where we’re going. We’ve made them part of the process.” THE TIMES