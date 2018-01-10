New Interior chief can help reform police – US envoy

FORMER Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año’s takeover as head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) could help straighten up some members of the police force who have not been behaving well, United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.

Año on Tuesday officially took over as officer-in-charge of the DILG replacing Catalino Cuy, who was appointed as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DBB) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Kim, Año’s strong leadership could help in straightening up the Philippine National Police (PNP) ranks and enable the police organization to effectively address the country’s problem on illegal drugs and crime.

“I had a chance to work with him [Año] when he was the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. I think he is an honorable man, very dedicated and committed,” Kim said in a television interview.

The US ambassador was among those who called for full accountability in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos during a supposed anti-drug operation carried out by members of the Caloocan City police in August 2017.

Apart from delos Santos, members of the PNP were also charged for the killing of 19-year-old Carl Arnaiz, who was accused by police of robbing a taxi driver.

The Senate in 2017 adopted a resolution condemning the killings and conducted a separate investigation on the matter.

“I think many Filipinos would agree with me that there is more work that needs to be done in terms of investigations and accountability involved and these allegations of police abuse,” Kim said.

But the US ambassador noted that while there has been no full satisfaction, the issue has been addressed many times during his discussions with Duterte and other senior officials of the Philippine government.

“I’m hoping that his [Año] leadership in the DILG will translate into more responsible behavior by some of the police officers who are not behaving in a best possible way,” Kim said.

One of the challenges Ano would be facing as head of the DILG is the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the government and Kim expressed belief that the former miliary chief would be able to handle it effectively.

According to the US diplomat, he was not surprised that police were not able to eradicate the drug problem within the time period set by Duterte and nobody really expected that it could be done.

“I think in General Año, as new head of the DILG, you have a very strong leader and he has been very clear that he will deal with this issue in a strong, honest and sincere manner and I believe him,” he said.