New international tracks for top of music charts

The industry’s New Music Fridays—the new set international day for releasing music singles and albums—is indeed something to look forward to for music geeks, except that only a few tracks are often highlighted, played or noticed. That’s why it’s important for a song to be introduced well or simply be pleasing to the ears especially since there are so many avenues for this generation to get their music.

The following are some of the current hot tracks either streamed multiple times or songs heard regularly on radio.

“Strip That Down” by Liam Payne. Now the fourth One Direction member to go solo – after Zayn, Niall Horan and Harry Styles – Liam Payne finally releases his hugely anticipated solo single. The track is co-written by Payne, Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac and features rapper Quavo, founding member of US hip-hop group Migos. Considered sexy urban pop featuring a hypnotic bass synth and a sparse 808 beat, the lyrics mark a new beginning for Payne, reflecting his playfulness, independence and conviction as a solo artist while his vocals demonstrate inimitable talent for melody. The single is currently on top of the Viral Top 50 chart of Spotify in the Philippines.

“Slow Hands” by Niall Horan. After releasing his debut single “This Town,” another One Direction member Niall Horan is now on his second single “Slow Hands,” a more upbeat track than the previous one. Recorded at Los Angeles’ legendary East/West Studios, Horan was inspired by ‘80s music with its heavy bass and funky guitar sound upon the production of the song. The song got to #1 in 44 countries just 24 hours after its release. Since Zayn doesn’t have a new release, it’s interesting to note who among Horan, Styles and Payne have more staying power.

“Attention” by Charlie Puth. Gaining ground on charts and airplay is multi-Grammy nominee Charlie Puth’s hugely anticipated new single. The song, written and produced by Puth, is the first release from his forthcoming sophomore album and follow-up to 2016’s now debut album, “Nine Track Mind.” Recently named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” ranking, Puth premiered the new single via an immersive music experience dubbed “The Attention Room,” which is located at 8017 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The Attention Room features a spectacular LED infinity tunnel, soundtracked by “Attention,” with visuals that were designed to replicate the brain’s reaction to receiving attention. As a result, The Attention Room experience creates a rush of excitement and joy, similar to the feelings inspired by the new single itself.

“Despacito (Remix)” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. Burning the airwaves and charts right now not only in the Philippines but the world over is the Spanish track “Despacito.” Started as just a Spanish track featuring reggaetón star Daddy Yankee, Fonsi released a remix version featuring Justn Bieber singing in English in April and the track became hot in the US (the first Spanish language song to top the Hot 100 since 1996) and crossed over to other countries including the Philippines. “Despacito” is currently at #1 in the Philippines Top 50 on Spotify. The Puerto Rican is a ballad singer but wrote “Despacito” to push the tempo. Bieber reached out to Fonsi for a collaboration when he heard the track during a tour in South America and the rest is history.

“I’m The One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne. DJ Khaled scores first #1 hit with a track that features star power from Justin Bieber, Quavo from Migos, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne. It is currently at #2 on Spotify Philippines Top 50. The track will be part of his album “Grateful” due later this year. With Bieber’s catchy hook and different styles of hip-hop artists Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne, it is not surprising that the song will spell a h-i-t.