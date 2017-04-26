New int’l releases for your listening pleasure

In the last several weeks, international songs and albums have been launched for different genres and tastes. With online music sites especially flooded with new works, Music Geek compiles for this column the ones worth listening to and adding to your playlists.

‘13 Reasons Why,’ a Netflix original soundtrack

Premiered recently on Netflix based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, fans of the series 13 Reasons Why will enjoy the soundtrack under Insterscope Records, and love the series more.

The album features a mix of classic ‘80s hits from Joy Division, The Cure, The Alarm, and The Call, as well as tracks from up and coming artists like The Japanese House, Sir Sly, and Billie Eilish. It includes four previously unreleased tracks: a cover of the Yaz hit “Only You” by Selena Gomez; an acoustic version of her hit “Kill Em With Kindness;” “Bored” by rising artist Eilish; and a cover of Echo and the Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” by Roman Remains.

Halsey’s new single, ‘Now or Never’

Halsey gives a first taste of her sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom to be released in June via the new single “Now or Never.” Produced by Cashmere Cat (The Weeknd), Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran, Ke$ha), and Happy Perez (Miguel, Frank Ocean), its music video was obviously inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

She released her debut album Badlands in 2015 featuring the hits “New Americana” and “Colors.” Her collaboration last year with The Chainsmokers for the song “Closer” became a worldwide hit peaking at No. 1 in many countries including the Philippines. Her song “Not Afraid Anymore” also appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

‘Memories… Do Not Open’ from The Chainsmokers

Last year, the were on a roll especially with the No. 1 hit “Closer” featuring Halsey. Hopefully this 2017, they will continue to do that as Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, aka The Chainsmokers, have released their latest album Memories…Do Not Open. This is bannered of course by their unexpected collaboration with band Coldplay for the single “Something Just Like This.” “Paris” is also included plus 10 more tracks with their signature retro synths.

Harry Styles debuts new single

After Zayn Malik broke up with One Direction and went solo, the group eventually parted ways and went on an indefinite hiatus. As expected, each member pursued solo careers, and it was Niall Horan who first came out with a single “This Town” in 2016.

This year, it’s the turn of one of the most popular (if not controversial) member of One Direction, Harry Styles, to try it on his own with his debut solo single “Sign of the Times.” While Zayn is R&B and Horan is pop acoustic, Styles takes on the rock route with his single, differentiating him from the other two.

David Guetta unveils single featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Recent Manila visitor and dance music veteran David Guetta has joined forces with rap royalty Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on “Light My Body Up.” Effortlessly bridging the gap between electronic and urban artists, David Guetta’s unique vision and innate ability to fuse the two worlds has seen him produce some of the hottest collaborations – and certainly this latest one will not disappoint.

Minaj has worked before with Guetta on “Hey Mama”, “Turn Me On,” and “Where Them Girls At” with the latter surpassing 120 streams on Spotify, with the former recently crossing one billion views on YouTube.

James Blunt’s ‘The Afterlove

James Blunt, who gave the hit single “You’re Beautiful,” released his fifth studio album The Afterlove through Atlantic Records. The new album is a follow up to Moon Landing.

The new album’s carrier single is the anthemic “Bartender.”

For this release, Blunt worked with a wide range of talents including Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Amy Wadge (Ed Sheern), Johnny McDaid, Stephan Moccio (Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd), and Mo Zella (Miley Cyrus, One Direction)

Michelle Branch is a ‘Hopeless Romantic’

You might remember her from hits “Everywhere”, “All You Wanted” and “Goodbye To You” from her 2001 album “The Spirit Room,” as well as her collaboration with Santana for “The Game of Love.”

After years away from the music industry, she is now back with new album Hopeless Romantic after being signed up by Verve Records. The album was produced by her boyfriend Patrick Carney from the rock band the Black Keys. It includes 14 tracks and features the singles “Best You Ever” and the title track “Hopeless Romantic.”