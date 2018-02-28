New investment opportunities in the South

New year, new opportunities. This means making your hard-earned money work by starting your own business or buying the home of your dreams.

For many young professionals and Filipino families, investing in a condominium unit has always been a smart move. On the business side, a condominium unit offers high resale value due to its image of affordable luxury, the safety and security it offers, and the conveniences that come with it.

For people who live or work south of bustling Metro Manila, top-of-mind affordable real estate provider Amaia Land Corp. offers a good number of wise condo investment opportunities.

For those seeking to live or invest in a contemporary-designed mid-rise condo in Parañaque City, Amaia Steps Bicutan is the place to be.

Amaia Steps Bicutan offers convenient living as it is 15 minutes away from the Makati Central Business District. It is accessible through the West Service Road and is suitable for individuals and families who work in nearby business hubs.

Also in Parañaque is Amaia Steps Sucat, another mid-rise residential project that sports an expansive retail complex. With 27 retail units for lease, residents can enjoy shopping for their daily needs. Currently, 14 retail stores are now leased including BDO, Security Bank, Seven Eleven, ExpressPay, Ineng’s BBQ and Mooi Nail Bar and Spa. There are also a number of retail tenants opening this year like Ababu Persian Kitchen, The Foodie Corner, JacoBean Coffee and Pastry Shop, Aquaserv, Arceno’s Prayer Café, Mary Pauline Salon and Washeroo Laundry Shop. A few more retail units are up for grabs, if interested to open a retail shop in Amaia Steps Sucat you may contact 09175759876.

Further South is Amaia Steps Alabang, a development that is rising along Alabang-Zapote Road. Amaia Steps Alabang offers a cozy suburban lifestyle and the conveniences of city living. It is accessible via Daang Hari, MCX, and SLEX, and is located close to establishments like Madrigal Business Park, ATC, Molito Lifestyle Center, San Beda College Alabang, De La Salle Santiago Zobel, and Asian Hospital.

For those seeking for a sanctuary outside of Metro Manila, there is Amaia Steps Parkway, the only midrise residential development in NUVALI. It is accessible through the Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road and is near Solenad, S&R, Miriam College, Xavier School, and Qualimed.

NUVALI is Ayala Land’s flagship sustainable ecocity in the South.

“Comfort and convenience mark Amaia Land’s condominium projects, giving people in the South a taste of prime developments at very affordable prices,” Sixto Sengson Jr. of Amaia Land said. “Their good location, exceptional amenities, and access to major thoroughfares and commercial establishments make Amaia Steps properties truly viable condo investments.”

Amaia Land offers flexible payment schemes such as cash, deferred cash, in-house and bank financing.

