‘New ISAFP chief fit for the job’

If there is one description for the incoming intelligence chief of the military, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) can only say Brig. Gen. Macairog Alberto is the “man fit for the job.”

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, made the statement on Wednesday since Alberto, the former commander of the Army’s 1001st Infantry Brigade, will be taking over the position as chief of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

The reshuffle of command came after Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. assumed his leadership of the AFP’s Southern Luzon Command.

He was formerly the commander of the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division.

Madrigal will be replaced by outgoing ISAFP chief Maj. Gen. Ronald Villanueva.

Alberto is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

Madrigal and Villanueva are members of the PMA “Sandiwa” Class of 1985.

“He is the man fit for the job. He is expected to deliver especially at this time [the AFP]is faced with challenges when it comes to violent extremism. In fact, our President had said that after [the conflict in]Marawi, he will be focusing on counter-insurgency,” Arevalo said of Alberto during an interview with reporters also on Wednesday.

Alberto obtained his master’s degree in Public Management from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

He is a recipient of various medals and awards including the Distinguished Service Star, Gold Cross Medal and Bronze Cross Medal.

Alberto will be assuming the top military intelligence post on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City with Villanueva turning over his command.