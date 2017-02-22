New Japanese beauty and lifestyle brand opens in PH

At the heels of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo and the “Japanese dollar store” Daiso in the Philippines, the latest brand from the Land of the Rising Sun to come to the islands is Miniso.

Similar to Daiso, Minoso has a range of low priced products, and is quickly becoming popular for its health and beauty lines, while also carrying creative home necessities, jewelry, fashion accessories, stylistic gifts, office supplies, stationery, seasonal products, boutique package decoration, digital accessories, and food and drink perfect.

Forging a partnership with SM Retail Inc., the brand is now found in several SM branches, among them San Lazaro, East Ortigas, Fairview, Manila, Sucat, Southmall, and SM Baliwag.

Headquartered in Tokyo in Japan, Miniso was jointly founded by its chief designer Miyake Jyunya and young Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu with three core values: “Quality, idea and low price.”

As they say, “Miniso dedicates itself exceeding customer expectations with quality and creatively well-designed products without breaking the bank. We always persist in selecting fine materials from all over the world for amazing product creation.”

Describing the brand as “a way of life,” products developed for Miniso are always done from the consumer’s point of view, while innovating towards the “basic” and “natural” essence.

Moreover, with its environmental mission, Miniso constantly cooperates with global environmental protection organizations and aims to provide a variety of natural and environmental friendly products to consumers. The brand ensures that its products and materials are healthy and safe without harming the environment.

To date, it has opened more than 1,600 stores around the world, among them Australia, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Hongkong, Thailand, China, Mongolia, UAE, Myanmar, Nepal, Laos, and now the Philippines.

Miniso has also partnered with the SM Advantage loyalty program as more branches are soon to open.