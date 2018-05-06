New landowners

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (2nd from right) assists President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday during the ceremonial distribution of CLOA (certificates of land ownership) dubbed “Pamamahagi ng Titulo Handog ng Pangulo” to representatives of 389 agrarian reform beneficiaries in the town of San Francisco, Quezon province. Go and the President were joined by several Cabinet members and other key government officials. The Special Assistant to the President granted Anthony Taberna and Gerry Baja of dzMM an interview before he and President Duterte proceeded to Davao City, where they were to hold a working dinner at Hotel Elena. Go is known to actively promote programs and projects for ordinary Filipinos. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
