New lending programs opened for farm sector

THE Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) recently launched new programs to support the agriculture sector, as well as the government’s efforts to promote growth in the countryside.

During the “Can Banks Step Up Farm Credit to Prime Countryside Progress?” agri-financing forum at the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) in Pasig City last week, the state-run bank said farmers could now avail themselves of loans through the Broiler Contract Growing Program (BCGP) and Small Business Puhunan Loan Program (SBPLP).

According to DBP President and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo, these programs reflects the lender’s commitment to support the sector, which make up nearly a quarter of the country’s labor force.

“These two programs are designed to remove the barriers that impede the growth of MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), such as lack access to bank financing and slow loan processing,” she said.

SBPLP offers permanent working capital of between P300,000 and P1 million to enterprises with accounts with DBP or other banks.

“SBPLP was crafted to support the government’s thrust to provide credit for working capital to small enterprises. This program will open the doors of small borrowers who may later on enter into the regular lending program, where they can avail [themselves of]bigger loans,” the bank said.

BCGP, a sub-program under the DBP’s Sustainable Agribusiness Financing Program (SAFP), encourages contract growers to expand their businesses by facilitating the financing of poultry broiler contract growing projects through faster loan processing.

Those eligible for the program are poultry broiler contract growers who are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Trade and Labor departments, or the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

DBP also has agricultural lending programs, including the Bamboo Financing Program (BFP) and a tourism-centered program that can cover agri-tourism projects.