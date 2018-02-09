New Leyte water board urges former executives to respect SC decision

The new and legitimately selected members of Leyte Metropolitan Water District (LMWD) called on former executives appointed by Leyte Gov. Leopoldo Dominic Petilla to “respect the rule of law” and end the escalating clash over the management of the water firm.

Bautista Corpin Jr., LMWD board member said the old board “should not cling to their positions.”

“The past board of directors should place the welfare of LMWD customers above their own interests and heed the Supreme Court (SC) decision that clearly and explicitly states that if the majority of a water district’s customers come from an independent highly urbanized city like Cebu, then it is the mayor who is duty-bound to appoint the water district’s board of directors,” he stressed.

“Their statements betray an ignorance of the law while their actions can be interpreted as open defiance of the High Court. The SC has spoken, and we need to follow.”

Corpin was referring an SC decision in December 2016 that states that the city mayor––not the governor––is authorized to appoint a water district’s board members if the majority of the customers of a local water district come from an independent chartered city.

After the SC junked a motion for reconsideration and ruled with finality in November 2017, Tacloban City Mayor Cristina Romualdez named Corpin, together with lawyer Sharilee Gaspay–Mauro, Roberto Muñoz, lawyer Jennylyn Politico-Manibay and Bernadita Valenzuela to the LMWD Board of Directors.

Gaspay-Mauro said it was clear that the Mayor is empowered to appoint members of the LMWD board as the majority of LMWD’s customers hail from Tacloban City, citing official data from LMWD and the 2015 Census of Population (POPCEN).

“In its own 2014 report, the LMWD revealed that 67.5% of the water district’s households are in Tacloban City. If you factor in Tacloban City’s growth, you can be sure that that percentage is even higher today,” Gaspay-Mauro explained.

She added that data from the 2015 POPCEN revealed that Tacloban City had 240,513 total population or 50,457 households. The 2015 figure is roughly an 11 percent jump from the number of households in Tacloban in 2010.

“There are even more households in Tacloban City than the 33,832 total number of service connections of LMWD,” the lawyer pointed out.

Gaspar-Mauro said that the growing confusion caused by the old LMWD board’s refusal to relinquish their posts “is detrimental to the short and long-term welfare of LMWD customers.”

She added that the undue haste in which the old LMWD board entered into an agreement with Manila Water may have been in anticipation of the SC ruling.

The newly-installed LMWD Board had questioned the previous LMWD Board’s decision to rush the Manila Water agreement given the SC was set to rule on the finality of Mayor Michael L. Rama, et al. v. Hon. Gilbert P. Moises, et al case.

Corpin stressed that it would have been more prudent for the former LMWD board members to have refrained from entering into any major deal as the SC had yet to rule on the Rama v. Moises Motion for Reconsideration.