NEW LIFESTYLE HUB

Ayala Vertis North

There are shopping malls and there are shopping malls, and there is the Ayala Malls Vertis North, Quezon City. Aiming to cater to the hip lifestyle of today’s generation, it boasts a fusion of modern technology, art and passion, which results in exciting and cutting-edge innovations such as the “A-Giant” screen in Cinema 2 —a cross between an IMAX and a regular screen – while Cinemas 1 and 3 boast fully reclining “A-Luxe” seats. Not all restaurants have opened, but Nathan’s Famous (hotdogs), Cocina Peruvia, Pound by Todd English and Mamalou’s Italian Kitchen among others have joined the starting line up, which should entice foodies to wander around and linger at the Metro’s latest lifestyle hub.

Keep up with developments at Ayala Malls Vertis Facebook and Instagram social pages.