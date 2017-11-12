New LPA spotted off Cotabato – Pagasa

A NEW low pressure area (LPA) was spotted in South Cotabato, according to the state-run weather bureau.



The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its forecast that the LPA was located 320 kilometers (km) east of General Santos City.



Its trough will cause cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Central Visayas, and the provinces of Negros Occidental, Leyte and Southern Leyte.



Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms.



Winds will be moderate to occasionally strong from the northeast over Northern Luzon and over the Eastern Visayas while coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to occasionally rough.



The rest of Luzon and Visayas will have light to moderate winds from the northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters, Pagasa said.



