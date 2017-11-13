The new luxurious compact tourer

BMW finally brought to the Philippines its new 2 Series Gran Tourer to carve out a new vehicle segment that caters to the mobility requirements of young families.

“We are dedicated to continuously deliver sheer driving pleasure not only to our valued clientele but aspiring owners who seek only the best in mobility,” said Asian Car Makers Corp. president Maricar Parco. “With the debut of the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, we extend our market presence by offering an automobile fit for the lifestyle of growing families. We are proud to present this vehicle, the first of its kind in the luxury segment, to the Philippine market.”

For the active modern family

The exceptional roominess, high level of everyday practicality and maximum flexibility of the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer makes it the first space-functional vehicle in the premium compact segment. It also offers seating capacity for seven to address the growing needs of its segment.

The high roofline and long wheelbase make for generous space that await passengers. The passengers and driver are able to sit tall and upright for a better and comfortable riding position. This also gives greater visibility for the driver, and making ingress and egress of passengers easier.

The third-row seats can be completely lowered to increase luggage space, while the second-row seats have a fore-aft sliding bench and a 50:50-split backrest. Folding the third-row seats increases load capacity from 560 to 1,820 liters, which comparable to a van.

Fresh and practical design

BMW designed the 2 Series into an ideal compact SUV without sacrificing its sporty looks. The low front end shows the distinguished look of the BMW family with the unique front grille. The clean, front fascia is supplemented with the high roof, four big doors and sloping lines on its sides to make it a practical people mover.

The massive tailgate has a similar design as other BMW Touring wagons. It also comes with an automatic electronic tailgate opening mechanism that is very helpful when loading groceries into the car.

Luxurious driving pleasure

This new compact Gran Tourer isn’t just blessed with the pioneering, practical design but has the luxurious details you expect from a BMW. The full-sized legroom, the communication/infotainment system, and the sun/moon roof are just some of the amenities usually reserved for the bigger series BMWs.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer variant now available is the 218i. This has the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in the 1.5 liter, three-cylinder, gasoline engine that develops 136 hp and peak torque of 220 Nm. The very efficient engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic, front wheel drive gearbox that accelerates the compact SUV to 100 kph in 9.8 seconds.

The Gran Tourer’s driving dynamics is further enhanced with the driver-controlled vehicle settings of Eco, Pro, Sport and Comfort settings. Add BMW’s Efficient Dynamics equipment and the fuel economy is amplified. It also has a brake energy regeneration system.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer is now on a roadshow up to the end of the month. Try catching a glimpse of it on November 16-19 at the SM Mall of Asia, Block 12 in Pasay City, and on November 24-26 at the Alabang Town Center Plaza in Muntinlupa City.