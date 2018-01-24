New MAP chief bats for reforms

Continued reforms that will level the playing field for businesses are needed amid rising challenges, the new chief of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said.

“Many challenges are happening that disrupt the usual flow of organizations’ operations — advancements in technology, innovation in business models, prominence of borderless competition, climate change and dynamism in geopolitics,” MAP President Ramoncito Fernandez said during the organization’s 69th inaugural meeting on Tuesday.

It is incumbent for business leaders, he added, to encourage the development of collaborative and transformative programs that will help organizations cope and thrive.

“In pursuing MAP’s mission, we will continue to partner with business community, the government, the academe and civil society in pushing for reforms that will help the country improve its competitiveness, enable business to capitalize on disruptions, encourage the government to sustain a level playing business environment and inspire the citizenry to contribute to social progress,” Fernandez said.

As long as programs are in place to increase the readiness of people to adopt new processes and technologies, disruptive innovations can potentially yield significant benefits for both society and the economy, he added.

“We will ensure that MAP will come up with activities that will help organizations face massive disruptions to businesses,” said Fernandez, who is president and chief executive officer of Maynilad Water Services Inc.

Joining him this year as members the 2018 MAP Board of Governors are Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines CEO Donald Patrick Lim, Sun Life Financial Philippines CEO Rizalina Mantaring, Shell Companies in the Philippines Country Chairman Cesar Romero, John Clements Consultants Inc. President and CEO Maria Carolina Dominguez, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. President and CEO Jose Rene Gregory Almendras, Lazaro Bernardo Tiu & Associates Managing Director Romeo Bernardo, Institute of Corporate Directors CEO Alfredo Pascual, and Wallace Business Forum Chairman Peter Wallace.