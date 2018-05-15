New Marina chief warns officials vs corruption

NEWLY appointed Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Rey Leonardo Guerrero has called on officials and employees of the agency to always strive for excellence in the performance of their duties and responsibilities and serve the transacting public with integrity and high degree of professionalism.

Guerrero challenged them to live up to the highest level of ethical standards for government officials and employees in line with the government’s anti-corruption drive, warning that he won’t settle for anything less but a clean governance and any deviation would be dealt with accordingly.

“Always bear in mind that—where a position of governance is higher, the expectations and demands will also be higher. Therefore, corrupt and non-performing employees will have no place in this organization”, Guerrero told rank and file employees and top officials in a meeting Marina’s central office in Taft Ave.,Manila.

Guerrero also bared his initial 14-point priority agenda even as he ordered concerned officials to submit substantial accomplishment by the end of the year.

Guerrero’s program include the re-engineering of the Marina website, completion of the draft 10-Year Maritime Industry Development Program (MIDP) pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 474, s. 1974 or the charter creating the Marina, full compliance with the audit findings of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) relating to the Philippine maritime education and training and certification system following the country’s implementation of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers 1978, as amended.

Guerrero also pointed out to the assessment on the Implementation of Republic Act No. 9295 otherwise known as the “ Domestic Shipping Development Act of 2004” and the completion of the draft Revised Philippine Merchant Marine Rules and Regulation and Philippine Fishing Vessels Rules and Regulations (PFVRR).

The new Marina administrator likewise directed the holding of a Mid-Year Agency Plans Assessment and Re-Alignment of Sectoral Plans and Programs in June 2018.

President Duterte has tapped Guerrero to lead the Marina following his mandatory retirement as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) last month.

Guerrero succeeded Marcial Amarao III, who was sacked from his position by the President over “excessive” travels he made during his 13-month stint as head of the Marina.

Maritime stakeholders have assured Guerrero of their full support even as they called on the new Marina administrator to immediately fill up key vacancies in the agency with people of known competence and expertise in running the affairs of the agency.

The President has also appointed last month Nannette Villamor-Dinopol as Marina deputy administrator, but the second post for the same position remains vacant.

There is also no officially appointed Marina executive director and deputy director for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) except for an officer-in-charge (OIC) who handles both positions in concurrent capacity.

It was also learned that 90 percent of the STCW office personnel are job ordered.

Earlier, the Movement for Maritime Philippines (MMP), an umbrella organization of stakeholders in the maritime industry, had made a similar appeal to the President to immediately fill up the various sensitive position in Marina with competent and knowledgeable people who can address the issues and problems hounding the maritime sector.

The group stressed that it is important that the vacant posts in Marina must be filled up considering the importance of the maritime industry to the Philippines as a maritime/archipelagic nation, and to Filipino seafarers who brings billions of pesos worth of remittances to the government coffers.

“The stakeholders could not afford to be complacent since global maritime developments are dynamic and volatile, that’s why we unquestionably can’t drop our laurels by leaving the helm of Marina unmanned to steer the industry,” the group said.