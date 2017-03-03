New Massey-Ferguson tractors now in PH

All Certified Equipment Trading Corporation (ACETC), the official distributor of Massey-Ferguson tractors in the Philippines since 2011, introduced early this year the MF 1500 line-up for use in rice farms.

“This model is best for rice farms and is the ‘missing link’ in our product line-up of Massey-Ferguson tractors,” said Benigno Limcumpao, chairman, president and chief executive officer of ACETC.

The company is offering two models under the MF 1500 line-up: 1540 4WD (four-wheel drive); and the 1552 2WD (two-wheel drive)/4WD Platform Cab.

The 1540 4WD is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo diesel liquid-cooled engine that produces 40 hp, while the 1552 2WD/4WD Platform Cab has a 3.0-liter engine water-cooled diesel engine that produces 52 hp.

The overall length of the 1540 4WD is 3,070 millimeters, width of 1,565 mm and height of 2,220 mm. It has a ground clearance of 360 mm and a wheelbase of 1,770 mm. On the other hand, the overall length of the 2WD/4WD Platform Cab is 3,370 mm, width of 1,680 mm, height of 2,305 mm, ground clearance of 375 mm and wheelbase of 1,900 mm.

Various farm implements are attached to a farm tractor. There are farm implements used for plowing, applying fertilizers and pesticides, and even harvesting.

Like all the farm equipment it is distributing, ACETC assures the buyers of its latest model from Massey-Ferguson of quality after-sales. Also, besides its main office along EDSA near Philam Homes, it has an office for the Visayas in Bacolod City and for Mindanao in Davao City to service the needs of its clients.

ACETC also distributes larger Massey-Ferguson tractors used for plantation operations that are used by large agro-industrial companies like Dole Philippines and Del Monte.

Limcumpao said the MF 1500 is a result of the cooperation between Massey-Ferguson in the United States and Iseki of Japan, a manufacturer of small farm tractors.

He said the MF 1500 is based on the small farm tractor that was marketed more than 20 years ago in the Philippines that carried the Iseki brand and was distributed by a car dealership.

“The MF 1500 has been tested in Japan and Thailand, and this is the first time it was introduced in the Philippines,” Limcumpao said.

“Basically, Massey-Ferguson did not have a small tractor, so it took an stake at Iseki of Japan,” he added.