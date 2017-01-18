New Minstrels, The CompanY – ‘Happy Together’ for Valentine’s

Singers of the New Minstrels are back with an all-new repertoire for an evening of song, romance, dance and fun happenings in Happy Together —a musical event with the country’s premiere vocal group The CompanY.

The leading showband of the ’70s, The New Minstrels is famous for its pop rendition of Filipino standards like “Buhat” and “Balut” and boasts of members who have gone on to successful solo careers.

Returning for this extraordinary concert are noted artists who have starred in blockbuster Valentine shows that delighted Original Pilipimo Music (OPM) fans –

Joey Albert (“Tell Me,” “Ikaw Lang Ang Mamahalin”), Ding Mercado (“See You There”), Chad Borja (“Ikaw Lang”) and Louie Reyes and Eugene Villaluz (“Nothing I Want More”).

Now on its 30th year in the music business, The CompanY was inspired by groups like the Manhattan Transfer, the Swingle Singers and The New Minstrels. Their unmistakable sound include hit singles like “Now That I Have You,” “Muntik Na Kitang Minahal,” “Pakisabi Na Lang,” “Special Memory,” “Nawawala Ang Puso Ko,” “Just A Love Song,” “You Changed My Life In A Moment,” and “Manila.”

The CompanY today is made up of Moy Ortiz, Sweet Plantado, Annie Quintos, Cecile Bautista, and returning for this special show after years spent performing abroad is original member Reuben Laurente.

Produced by Viva Live, this hit-filled Valentine’s special will go live on February 13 at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center on Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City. Tickets are available at SM Tickets, TicketWorld, TicketNet, and Viva Live.